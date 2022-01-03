Over 500 new species identified at the Natural History Museum of London in 2021

From huge dinosaurs to tiny crustaceans – in 2021, English scientists from the Natural History Museum identified over 550 species. Reported by The Guardian.

Six new dinosaurs, an Indian beetle and dozens of crustaceans that are critical to the planet’s carbon cycle were among 552 new species scientists identified at the Natural History Museum this year.

As international travel to field sites was limited, scientists at the London Museum focused on describing existing collections and species that roamed the Earth millions of years ago. The museum’s biggest discoveries were two carnivorous dinosaurs, whose remains were found on the Isle of Wight in the United Kingdom. “It has been a fantastic year to describe new dinosaurs, especially from the UK,” said Susanna Maidment, a senior fellow at the museum.

More than half of the new species discovered at the museum this year are copepods, small shrimp-like creatures that inhabit both salt and fresh water. They make up a significant portion of zooplankton, which feeds on krill, fish and other invertebrates, playing a vital role in the planet’s ecology and carbon cycle.

Because of their abundance, copepods are among the largest carbon sinks in the oceans. This year, scientists have described 291 species, most of the objects taken from a collection created over 60 years by French researchers Claude and Françoise Monnio.