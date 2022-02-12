Pacific Rim countries welcomed U.S. efforts in the fight against global warming

Fiji’s Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said that the country’s authorities were looking forward to “whether the promise of U.S. President Joe Biden about the return of the United States to the region will come true.”

The leaders of the Pacific Rim countries welcomed the United States as a partner in the process of resolving the general crisis related to the negative effects of climate change. This was announced on Saturday by Acting Prime Minister of Fiji Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum following an online conference with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and leaders of Pacific island states.

“We were looking forward to whether the promise of [U.S. President] Joe Biden to return the US to the region would come true, and today it happened. The leaders of the Pacific region unanimously welcomed the United States as a partner in implementing the BluePacific strategy to resolve our common crisis related to climate change,” said Sayed-Khaiyum on his Twitter page.

The U.S. Secretary of State is in the Republic of Fiji on his first visit in 37 years. The main items on his agenda were the consequences of global warming and the fight against the climate crisis, support and strengthening of the region’s economy on the way to recovery after the pandemic and assistance in the aftermath of natural disasters.