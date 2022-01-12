Paleontologists find remains of what is arguably the largest dinosaur in the world

The size of dinosaurs continues to break records. The next giant will be found in Argentina – it is known that he was a herbivore, died 98 million years ago, and belonged to the group of sauropods.

Interestingly, the two previous record holders are also “originally” from Argentina: since 1993 it was considered an Argentinosaurus, but in 2017 it was replaced by a 57-ton Patagotitan, about 36.5 meters long. In 2021, paleontologists working in the Argentine province of Neuquen announced their find of another sauropod, which could be even larger.

The new dinosaur has no name yet, but its bones have already been described in a Cretaceous study by paleontologist Alejandro Otero of the Facultad de Ciencias Naturales y Museo in Buenos Aires. Researchers have found about two dozen vertebrae, hip and shoulder bones of this animal, which is 98 million years old. The fossils indicate that the creature was a titanosaur, a long-necked herbivore dinosaur related to Argentinosaurus and Patagotitan that was comparable or slightly larger than their closest competitors.

However, it is still difficult to say how gigantic this dinosaur was. As noted by Otero, the remains of all contenders for the title of “Biggest” are still incomplete – their dimensions are only approximate. Cary Woodruff, paleontologist at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum, agrees, noting that “the episodic media battle over the largest sauropod is fueled almost entirely by incomplete remains.” Some of them did not stop growing after death, she said, making it difficult to compare the maximum sizes of dinosaurs.

The final question of which dinosaur was the largest will depend in part on finding more fossils, including limb bones, to help estimate the animal’s total body weight. However, Otero noted that a much larger sauropod species is unlikely to be found. The paleontologist added that all contenders for the title of the most gigantic dinosaur turned out to be about the same size, which again and again raises a deeper (and still unresolved) question of how such giants evolved.