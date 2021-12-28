Paris Hilton is suspected of pregnancy

BY Oleg Ceban
102 Views
Paris Hilton is suspected of pregnancy

On the eve of the Network there were new photos from the honeymoon of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. The stars went to London to celebrate Christmas.

During the trip, Paris changed a large number of images. First she appeared in a black chiffon polka dot dress and Valentino sandals. And later, the star walked around the capital in a red tweed dress.

The pictures were very interesting to netizens. Some even began to suspect that the star was pregnant. “Looks pregnant,” “Pregnant or not? I don’t understand,” the Daily Mail commentators wrote.

However, it seems to us that these are just assumptions. More recently, Paris posted photos that show that the girl is not pregnant.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11. The celebration took place at the Bel Air estate, which belonged to the late grandfather of the secular diva.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send