Paris Hilton is suspected of pregnancy

On the eve of the Network there were new photos from the honeymoon of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. The stars went to London to celebrate Christmas.

During the trip, Paris changed a large number of images. First she appeared in a black chiffon polka dot dress and Valentino sandals. And later, the star walked around the capital in a red tweed dress.

The pictures were very interesting to netizens. Some even began to suspect that the star was pregnant. “Looks pregnant,” “Pregnant or not? I don’t understand,” the Daily Mail commentators wrote.

However, it seems to us that these are just assumptions. More recently, Paris posted photos that show that the girl is not pregnant.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11. The celebration took place at the Bel Air estate, which belonged to the late grandfather of the secular diva.