Pele was hospitalized again

Legendary football player, three-time world champion in the Brazilian national team striker Pele was hospitalized for a course of chemotherapy, ESPN reports.

The 81-year-old Brazilian was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo this week. He needs to undergo a planned course of chemotherapy again. All examinations are aimed at obtaining additional information about the patient’s oncology.

Recall that Pele was hospitalized on August 30, and on September 6 underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon. Shortly after the surgery, he was transferred to a regular ward, and the Brazilian himself said that he felt well. After a while, he was re-transferred to the intensive care unit, but after that he was able to return home. The former football player is under the close supervision of doctors.

In recent years, Pele has been plagued by serious health problems caused, among other things, by complications after hip replacement surgery. He is also concerned about the kidneys and prostate gland.