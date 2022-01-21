Pelosi called the work on sanctions against Russia a priority of the U.S. Congress

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called the work on the bill on sanctions against Russia, including the country’s leadership, and support for Ukraine one of the priorities for congressmen.

Several similar initiatives are circulating in both chambers of Congress amid increased tensions in Eastern Europe.

“We remain laser-focused on meeting the needs of the American people in the face of a pandemic while at the same time addressing many other critical priorities of our nation,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Among them, she called the work being carried out by the international committee of the Chamber on a bill “related to Ukraine.”

“This bill is comprehensive in nature and authorizes powerful sanctions against Russian government officials, financial institutions and transactions, increases foreign military funding… Ukraine and expands allocations for the activities of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty,” Pelosi said.

Representatives of the Democrats, who control both chambers, advocate the application of sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, while the Republican opposition calls for preventive action and immediate restrictions, including with regard to the Russian export gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2.”