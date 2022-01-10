Pentagon Chief recovered after coronavirus infection

Lloyd Austin will return to work from the office.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was previously diagnosed with a new coronavirus, tested negative for infection and will return to work from the office on Monday. This is stated in a statement issued by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

“I am glad to announce that the Minister of Defense passed a COVID test today with a negative result and will return to the office tomorrow. He is grateful for the availability of vaccines that can mitigate the effects of the virus,” the Pentagon spokesman said. Kirby explained that the 68-year-old Austin will continue to follow the recommendations of specialists.

Austin himself said on Thursday that thanks to vaccination, the disease passes in a much lighter form than it could have if he had not been vaccinated. Austin announced the discovery of a new coronavirus on January 2. At the same time, he explained that he does not transfer the powers of the Minister of Defense to others and, “as far as possible,” intends to take part in key events in a virtual format. At face-to-face meetings, he was temporarily represented by the First Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States Kathleen Hicks.