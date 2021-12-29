People have found “brain tsunamis”. They cause permanent damage

BY Alexandr Ivanov
This neurological activity occurs several days after a severe head injury and can cause brain damage.

The authors of the new work studied how this neurobiological activity occurs. The study will shed light on how tsunamis or “killer waves” can help patients with severe head injury avoid further brain damage.

“Brain tsunamis” are a large population of brain cells that undergo massive depolarization. This is similar to a normal tsunami, except that depolarization waves slowly and persistently spread throughout the brain, causing brain dysfunction.

Researchers have studied these wave-like depolarizations in traumatic brain injury patients for decades. But new research has shown for the first time that brain tsunamis affect further brain damage.

The authors conducted continuous monitoring of traumatic brain injury patients to investigate mechanisms in the brain and circulation during the dying process.

The results obtained can be useful for the development of treatment strategies for cardiac arrest and stroke.

