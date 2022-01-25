Pfizer and BioNTech have started clinical trials of a vaccine modified for Omicron

Coronavirus vaccine manufacturers will test the safety and tolerability of the drug in trials involving more than 1,400 people.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday announced the start of clinical trials of a new version of their vaccine, specially designed to protect against the Omicron strain, which is able to partially bypass the immunity provided by the original two-component vaccination scheme.

The companies plan to test the immune response caused by the modified vaccine, both as part of a three-injection scheme for unvaccinated people, and as a booster dose for people who have already received two doses of the original vaccine.

They will also test the fourth dose of the current vaccine against the fourth dose of the modified vaccine among people who received the third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine three to six months earlier.

The companies plan to test the safety and tolerability of vaccines in trials involving more than 1,400 people.

“Although current research and real data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization when infected with omicron, we recognize the need to prepare for the fact that this protection will weaken over time, and potentially help solve the issue of protection against Omicron and new strains in the future,” said Kathrin Jansen, head of research and development of vaccines at Pfizer.

The company previously stated that two doses of the original vaccine may not be enough to protect against infection with the Omicron variant, and protection from hospitalization and death may weaken.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, provides 90 percent protection against hospitalization as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses. A recent study conducted in Israel showed that the fourth dose of the mRNA vaccine increases the level of antibodies, but this level is not enough to prevent infection with Omicron.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Shahin told Reuters in November that regulatory authorities are unlikely to require clinical trials of the omicron vaccine, since companies have previously created modified versions of their vaccine for earlier alpha and delta variants, and human trials are still underway.

However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that international regulators now prefer that companies conduct clinical trials before approving a new vaccine.

These studies should show that more neutralizing antibodies are produced in the blood of participants than with the use of existing vaccines. According to the EMA, another desirable feature of the upgraded vaccine is protection against other variants of concern.