Pfizer’s vaccine against Omicron strain will be ready in March

Albert Bourla, CEO of the company, explained that at the moment it is unclear whether there is a need for a specially adapted vaccination, but Pfizer will prepare some volumes in advance, responding to demand.

The vaccine of the American company Pfizer, adapted to the Omicron strain of coronavirus, will be ready in March 2022. This was announced on Monday by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

“This vaccine will be ready in March. We are already starting the production of a certain number of doses, taking risks,” CNBC quoted him as saying. Bourla explained that at the moment it is unclear whether there is a need for a specially adapted vaccination, but the company will prepare some volumes in advance, responding to demand from a number of countries.

“We hope that we will be able to achieve something more effective in terms of protection against infection, since the protection against hospitalization and severe course [of the disease] given by current vaccinations is at an acceptable level, provided, for example, vaccination with the third dose,” said the CEO of Pfizer.

In December, Anthony Fauci, the chief infectious disease specialist of the United States, said that there is no need for vaccination with a third dose specially adapted to the new version of the coronavirus, since “conventional booster vaccinations will perfectly cope with this task.”

On Monday, the head of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, also gave an interview to CNBC. He said that the Moderna vaccine, adapted to the Omicron strain, will be ready this fall.