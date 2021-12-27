Physicists have discovered an error in modeling the deposition of particles in air

Physicists from the universities of Notre Dame and Twente experimentally found that using dimensionless quantities to quantify the importance of a particular effect can lead to errors and false results. Physical Review Fluids writes about it.

Researchers from the Universities of Notre Dame and Twente have tackled the problem of particle transport in the boundary layer of the atmosphere. This region of air is the lowest part of the atmosphere, and its contact with the Earth’s surface directly affects its behavior. The physics that governs the “churning” of this layer is of great importance because of its role in atmospheric processes such as cloud formation and radiation balance, and also affects air quality and human health.

Two competing effects determine the vertical motion and concentration of particles in this area: gravity, which pulls them towards the Earth, and turbulent air, which creates drag forces that can lift them. Researchers often quantify these competing effects by the dimensionless settling number Sv, which is the ratio between the settling rate of particles in the absence of turbulence and the speed of turbulent airflow at the surface. It is generally accepted that when Sv is very large, the effect of turbulent winds on particle motion can be ignored, and when Sv is very small, the effects of gravitational settling can be ignored.

But the researchers carried out numerical simulations that found something surprising: Gravitational settling strongly influenced the particle concentration profiles in the turbulent boundary layer, even when Sv was very small. This incomprehensible result contradicts the conventional wisdom: how can the effect of gravity on the concentration of particles be very strong if the dimensionless number that determines its strength is very small?

To explain this startling result, physicists have constructed an exact mathematical equation for particle concentration using what are called probability density function methods in phase space. According to this exact result, the competition between different physical mechanisms determines the concentration of particles, and only one of them is proportional to Sv.

The scientists then performed an asymptotic analysis of the equations, which showed that other mechanisms in the concentration equation depend on altitude in such a way that in certain regions of the atmospheric boundary layer, these other mechanisms become small compared to Sv. Therefore, even if Sv is very small, it can still be much larger than other factors in the concentration equation in certain areas of the flow.

In fact, analysis shows that no matter how small the Sv, as long as it is not zero, there is always an area in the atmospheric boundary layer where its influence cannot be ignored. This explained the unusual results of the numerical simulations.

As a result, scientists came to two important conclusions. First, almost all previous studies have ignored the effect of deposition on particle concentration when considering a mode in which Sv is low, and the new study shows that this can lead to very large errors. Therefore, these studies and their findings need to be revisited.

Second, one must be very careful when interpreting the meaning of dimensionless quantities in physical systems. The results of the work of physicists have shown that in some cases the use of dimensionless quantities to quantify the importance of a certain effect in a system can be misleading.

In physics, applied mathematics, and engineering, dimensionless quantities are incredibly important. As researchers use them to quantify the relative strength of competing effects in a system. For example, in fluid dynamics, the Reynolds number is used to quantify the relative strength of viscous and inertial forces in flow in a pipe. Regardless of which units of density and velocity are used, if the Reynolds number is less than 2,300, the flow will be smooth and regular, while if it is above 4,000, the flow will be turbulent and chaotic.