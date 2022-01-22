Political scientist about Biden: “You can hardly find a more convenient president”

A year ago, on January 20, Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States. According to a political scientist, philosopher and editor-in-chief of Public Opinion, it would hardly be possible to find a more convenient U.S. president for Russia.

“But there are very strong fears inside Russia: the more peaceful the president is, the more dangerous he is,” scientist said.

He added that Biden’s main task was to rally North Atlantic unity. The American president planned to become the leader of the collective West, he believes.

“In this regard, he immediately ran into China and wanted to lure Russia to his side. But he did not expect that the potential for distrust on the part of Russia is so huge,” the political scientist continued.

According to him, Joe Biden extended START-3, actually gave the go-ahead to complete the construction of “Nord Stream-2,” returned to the “Iran Deal,” withdrew troops from Afghanistan. He even made it clear that he was ready to consider Russian claims, including on Ukraine, that he was ready to cooperate with Russia.

The political scientist believes that if Russia wanted to build relations with America, then their president should have been exactly like Joe Biden. And if Republicans win the congressional elections in 2022, as well as the presidential elections in 2024, then relations between the United States and Russia will be “extremely tough.”

Another political scientist and director of the Institute of Political Studies, disagrees. The expert believes that the United States today treats the Russian Federation far from positively.

“First of all, he didn’t curb this deep state hybrid war. Secondly, he has not curbed the monstrous crimes that the United States is committing in Ukraine. Therefore, it is impossible to talk about Biden’s positivity towards Russia,” he said.

The political scientist believes that the conflict that is unfolding today can lead not only to very tough sanctions against the Russian Federation, but even to a war between the United States and Russia. This is reported by Public Opinion.