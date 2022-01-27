Poll: Only 30 percent of Americans approve of the work of Congress

Twice as many respondents are more or less dissatisfied with the work of legislators.

Only 30 percent of Americans approve of the work of Congress, according to the results of a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll commissioned by The Hill newspaper.

Of those, 21 percent said they “somewhat approve” of the work of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and 9 percent said they “fully approve.”

At the same time, 60 percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the work of the Congress. Of these, 30 percent “completely disapprove” of it, and the other 30 percent “somewhat disapprove.”

11 percent of respondents found it difficult to answer.

The new approval rating of Congress is almost at the same level with the previous lows recorded in October last year, when only 31 percent of respondents said they approve of the activities of lawmakers.

In December, 32 percent of respondents said they approved of the work of the legislative bodies.