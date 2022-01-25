Poll: Trump leads as a possible Republican candidate in the 2024 elections

The former U.S. president enjoys the support of 57% of voters.

Donald Trump is confidently ahead in popularity of all the other most likely candidates for the presidency in the 2024 elections from the Republican Party. This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll published by The Hill newspaper, conducted from January 19 to January 20 by the Harvard/Harris research service.

According to this analysis, the former U.S. president enjoys the support of 57% of voters voting for Republicans, while his fellow party members, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Michael Pence, who are so far the most likely – besides Trump – contenders to participate in the presidential elections of 2024, can count on the support of 12% and 11% of the Republican electorate, respectively. None of the other eight likely candidates for participation in the upcoming elections from the Republican Party has, as the survey showed, “double-digit support” of voters.

If Trump refuses to participate in the 2024 presidential race – and he still retains the intrigue – support for DeSantis as a possible contender will increase to 30%, Pence – to 24%. Their closest likely pursuer, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, will then be able to count on the support of 14% of the votes of Republican supporters.

Unlike Trump, the authors of the study note, the current head of the American administration, President Joe Biden, who has already announced his intention to be re-elected for a new term, can currently count on the support of only 32% of the Democratic electorate, Vice President Kamala Harris – by 14%. Their closest likely pursuers – Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – can count on the support of 11% of voters. If Biden leaves the race, the chances of Harris will increase to 23% of support, Clinton – to 17%, Sanders – to 12%.

“Trump [if he participates in the elections] will start from a fairly strong position in the Republican Party, while Biden and Harris enjoy surprisingly weak support from Democrats for current leaders,” Harvard/Harris CEO Mark Penn told The Hill. At the same time, he noted that “it is still too early to make forecasts for 2024.”

1,815 registered American voters took part in the survey.