President Biden will address Congress on March 1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday sent an invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver his annual address to Congress on Tuesday, March 1, which is several weeks later than the traditional date of the president’s speech to Congress. As reported by the Reuters news agency with reference to the White House, President Biden has already accepted the speaker’s proposal.

For the first time in the history of the United States, the annual “State of the Union Speech” will be presented by the president in March. For most of the last century, presidents have addressed Congress on the state of the country in January or February.

In 2013, President Barack Obama addressed the Senate and the House of Representatives on February 12. Last year, President Joe Biden delivered his annual address to Congress on April 28.

The first president to deliver a “State of the Union Speech” was George Washington in 1790. Thomas Jefferson followed suit, but then this initiative died out for more than 100 years. It was revived by Woodrow Wilson in 1913.

Since then, every president has introduced small innovations into the traditional speech. So, Calvin Coolidge’s speech was broadcast on the radio, Harry Truman made his program address on television for the first time, and the Bill Clinton administration used Internet broadcasting for the first time during this event.

The President’s speech at a joint session of Congress, as a rule, is a very pompous and official event, at which, however, sometimes significant events occur related to the competition between the two parties. Sometimes Democrats and Republicans sit down together to show unity, although legislators usually occupy seats in the hall on a partisan basis.

In 2009, President Obama’s speech was interrupted by Republican Joe Wilson, who accused the head of state of lying. Obama responded by saying that the congressman himself was telling “lies.”

In 2019, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi refused to invite former President Donald Trump to Capitol Hill until the head of state resumed the work of the government.

In 2020, a group of congresswomen from the Democratic Party met the 45th President of the United States in white suits and dresses. Thus, the legislators paid homage to the suffragettes and reminded Trump of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which allowed women to vote.

In 2020, Donald Trump refused to shake hands with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She responded to the president by tearing up the text of his speech, thus demonstrating her disagreement with his policy.

March 1, 2022 also marks the beginning of the midterm congressional election season. It is on this day that primaries will be held in Texas, where Democrats and Republicans will choose their candidates for the upcoming elections on November 8.