Prince Andrew, accused of rape, stripped of military ranks

The son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, accused of rape, was deprived of privileges, the press service of Buckingham Palace reported.

“With the approval and consent of the Queen, the honorary military ranks and royal patronages of the Duke of York have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will not perform any public duties and will defend himself in this case as a private person,” the statement said.

In August 2021, human rights activist Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, accusing Prince Andrew of raping her when she was 17 years old.

The statement says that a member of the royal family had an affair with Giuffre in London against her will. She insists Prince Andrew knew how old she was. In addition, the woman claims that financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was present at the time, directly or indirectly, threatened her.

Prince Andrew insisted that he had not had an affair with Giuffre.

Epstein was accused in the United States of trafficking minors for the purpose of sexual exploitation, as well as conspiracy to engage in such trafficking. On the first charge, he faced up to 40 years in prison, on the second – up to five. In early July 2019, the Manhattan court, after hearing the financier, decided to keep him in custody and not release him on bail. Soon the man died, the investigation considered it a suicide.