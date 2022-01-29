Prince Andrew wants Kevin Spacey to defend him in rape trial

The Sun reports that the queen’s son Prince Andrew wants to subpoena the rape case of American actor Kevin Spacey, who was previously accused of harassing about 15 people.

The source reports that members of the royal family want Kevin to testify in favor of Prince Andrew. The prince believes that Spacey’s testimony can convince the jury that he did not have a friendly relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.

By the way, it will be very difficult to do this. In 2002, Prince Andrew gave Kevin and Ghislaine Maxwell a VIP tour of Buckingham Palace. The photos of them sitting in the throne room still remain in the public memory. The Sun insider reports that Andrew expects Spacey to tell the jury that he brought Ghislaine Maxwell with him without asking the prince’s permission.

Recall, according to documents obtained by E! News, a woman named Virginia Giuffre accuses the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her on three different occasions during her minority. She claims he knew she was a hostage of Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently being held in federal prison awaiting trial in a human trafficking case.

Andrew himself used to be associated with Jeffrey Epstein, a financier arrested in 2007. Meanwhile, he forced Virginia to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew. Moreover, Epstein trafficked minors for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Virginia demanded compensation from Elizabeth II’s son for beatings and intentional infliction of emotional stress.