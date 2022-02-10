In March 2020, the prince suffered a mild coronavirus.

The heir to the British throne, 73-year-old Prince Charles of Wales, has contracted coronavirus for the second time. This was reported on Twitter by the press service of Clarence House – the official residence of the eldest son of Elizabeth II.

“This morning, the Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in self-isolation. His Royal Highness is very disappointed that he will not be able to take part in today’s events in Winchester, and will try to postpone the visit to another date in the near future,” the office of the heir to the British crown said in a statement.

In March 2020, the prince suffered a mild coronavirus. At the moment, a wave of the incidence of Omicron-a strain of coronavirus is on the decline in the UK, but about 70 thousand new cases of infection are still detected per day.

In the city of Winchester (Hampshire, South-East England), Prince Charles was to visit the Great Hall – the only surviving part of Winchester Castle, built shortly after the Norman conquest of 1066. Also in the program of the son of Elizabeth II featured the opening of a monument to Licoricia of Winchester, the most famous Jewish woman of England in the Middle Ages, who lived in the XIII century.