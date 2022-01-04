Prince Charles publicly praised his son Harry for the first time in a long time

It seems that in the New Year the royal family decided to establish relations with each other. The year 2021 brought a lot of problems to the British monarchs; the whole fault is the scandalous marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s father, Charles, turned out to be the man Meghan accused of racism in a famous interview with Oprah Winfrey. After that, he and his son became very distant from each other and stopped communicating. Harry and Charles no longer spoke publicly about each other, but today the father decided to end his silence.

Prince Charles published his essay in Newsweek on the topic of climate change on the planet, where he noted the contribution of his sons to the fight against environmental problems. We hope that this is a small step towards reconciliation with his son Harry.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have realized this threat. Most recently, my eldest son William established the prestigious Earthshots Award to encourage change and help rebuild our planet over the next 10 years.… And my youngest son Harry has always passionately emphasized the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and dedicated his charitable work to this,” Prince Charles said.