Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not congratulate Elizabeth II on the anniversary of the reign and publicly ignored the family holiday

Prince Harry can’t forgive grandmother for refusing to fund his California life.

While the whole world and the Foggy Albion congratulate Elizabeth II on the Platinum anniversary of the reign, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain silent. The couple decided to refrain from official statements and did not make any public congratulations. In addition, silence also reigns on the website of the Archwell Foundation charity. Prince Harry, who remains heir to the throne, ignored an important date in the life of the English monarch (and his grandmother), although he usually highlights important milestones in the life of the royal family on his website.

It is likely that Prince Harry ignored the holiday due to recent events in the royal family. So, part of his official duties — namely the patronage of the Rugby Union – was transferred to Kate Middleton. In addition, Elizabeth II gave the position of patron of the Royal Theater to Camilla Parker-Bowles, and initially this position belonged to Meghan Markle. In general, a number of obvious decisions of Her Majesty “offended” Prince Harry, in connection with which he decided to avoid kind-hearted congratulations.

According to insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also decided to refuse to visit Britain in honor of the anniversary of the reign. Harry and Meghan are not ready to go to London due to the alleged threat of an attack on their family. A month ago, Scotland Yard refused the couple paid protection, in connection with which the grandson of Elizabeth II decided to sue the government of his country. However, royal experts believe that this problem is just a “far-fetched” reason to refuse the visit.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can use private security companies as security. In addition, it is difficult to imagine that they will be under threat while the police throughout Britain will carefully guard the royal family during official events. The Duke and Duchess have found a reason to avoid invitations.”