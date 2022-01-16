Prince Harry decided to take back the police protection through the court

Prince Harry can sue the queen’s government for the first time in history.

Britain’s Prince Harry is threatening legal action against the UK government, demanding that it return police protection. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The publication found out that he refuses to come to visit his homeland, pointing to a threat to his security. Harry, who permanently resides in the United States, explains that he is forced to use the services of a local private security firm, but its employees do not have proper jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information, which is necessary to ensure the safety of the Sussex family.

In this regard, the prince’s lawyers drafted a letter to the British Ministry of the Interior, in which they demanded that Harry be provided with state protection during visits to the country, threatening a lawsuit. At the same time, the prince promises to pay all expenses out of his own pocket. It is noted that this may be the first ever lawsuit from a member of the royal family against Her Majesty’s government.

Harry’s threats have become another headache for Queen Elizabeth II just a few days after she stripped Prince Andrew of royal patronage and military ranks following U.S. accusations of raping an American woman by Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. The prince, who denies the charges, must now stand trial as an ordinary citizen.