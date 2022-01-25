Prince Harry wanted to make peace with his father, Prince Charles, and held secret talks trying to settle their differences. This is reported by The Sun.

The father and son spoke on the eve of the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, which will be celebrated in June 2022 in the UK to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

The source of the publication said that a certain thaw had come in the relationship between Charles and Harry, they began to communicate again, including via video link. Members of the royal family expect the prince to return to Britain this summer, but perhaps without his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old Lilibet.

Earlier it became known that Princes Harry and Andrew will not receive medals for the anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The award, dedicated to the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne, will be presented to active military personnel, as well as police and prison officers, firefighters and emergency workers. In addition, the medal will be awarded to the living owner of the St. George Cross or Victoria Cross.