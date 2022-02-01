Production of Samsung flagships disrupted

Insider: Samsung Galaxy S22 flagships will be on sale later due to problems.

Due to production problems, Samsung flagships may go on sale later than expected. This was announced on Twitter by the famous blogger John Prosser.

Specializing in insiders about gadgets, the author noticed that Samsung has problems with the production of new smartphones. Prosser said that the supply of important components for Galaxy S22 devices was disrupted due to a shortage of semiconductors.

In this regard, Prosser said that the top flagship of the Galaxy S22 Ultra series will be on sale almost as scheduled — on February 25 instead of February 24. However, the release of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be delayed until March 11.

Despite the delays in production, Samsung will not cancel the opening date of pre-orders for the models. Flagships of the Korean brand can be ordered starting from February 9.

The announcement of the new Samsung flagships is scheduled for February 9. According to the well-known insider Roland Quandt, the cost of the most affordable Galaxy S22 will start at 850 euros, the basic Galaxy S22+ will be estimated at 1050 euros, the cheapest Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost at least 1250 euros.