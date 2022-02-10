Protesters blocked another road on the border of Canada and the United States

BY Ivan Maltsev
114 Views
Protesters blocked another road on the border of Canada and the United States

The protest action initiated by Canadian truckers began in Ottawa on January 29.

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions blocked the road across the state border between the Canadian province of Manitoba and the U.S. state of North Dakota.

“A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles and agricultural machinery blocks the state border in the area of the settlement of Emerson. There is no movement in either the north or south direction. The checkpoint is closed,” the Manitoba Police said on Twitter on Thursday.

A protest action initiated by Canadian truckers began in Ottawa in front of the country’s parliament building on January 29. The demonstrators demand that federal and regional authorities lift all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Similar actions took place over the weekend in Toronto, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.

In addition, since the end of January, the Canadian-American border has been blocked at one of the checkpoints between the province of Alberta and the state of Montana. On Monday, trucks blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge connecting the Canadian Windsor (Ontario) and the American Detroit (Michigan). The Windsor authorities have already requested additional law enforcement forces from the federal authorities. Up to 25% of all cargo from the USA to Canada passes through this bridge.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send