Protesters unblock one lane of the bridge between Canada and the United States

The demonstrators demand that the authorities lift all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesting truckers have agreed to unblock one of the four lanes of traffic on the Ambassador Bridge connecting the Canadian Windsor (Ontario) and the American Detroit (Michigan). This was reported on Friday by CBS.

A lane leading from the USA to Canada will be opened for traffic.

According to the TV channel, later on Friday, hearings on the claim of representatives of the automotive industry of Canada and the authorities of the city of Windsor will begin in the local court. They demand to stop the suspension of traffic on the bridge.