Psaki: President Biden does not intend to send American troops to Ukraine

The United States, according to the White House press secretary, is committed to the inviolability of the North Atlantic Alliance.

President Joe Biden “has neither the intention nor the desire to send troops to Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Answering a journalist’s question, Psaki said that the United States is “working through NATO to strengthen support in the countries of the eastern flank. This is what NATO exists for,” the White House spokeswoman stressed, adding that the United States is “committed to the inviolability of this alliance.”

“Let me make it clear: the president has neither intentions nor desire to send troops to Ukraine. NATO is a collective body to provide support to our partners and countries on the eastern flank. And this is what the main attention is paid to,” Psaki said.

The White House press secretary did not make predictions about possible public statements by President Biden about the situation in Russia and Ukraine and what efforts may be required from American military personnel.

“Just a few days ago Joe Biden gave a two-hour press conference, during which he answered a number of questions about Russia and Ukraine. And he will continue to do so. But right now our and his attention is focused on diplomacy, as well as on interaction with leaders, on conversations with members of the national security team,” Psaki added.

Commenting on a journalist’s question about a tweet with the hashtag #StandwithUkraine, which was published a few days ago by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Psaki stressed that the Biden administration, “unlike the last administration, does not consider Twitter the only tool for communication, negotiation or discussion of important topics.”

“But it is important for us to convey our position to Ukrainians through different platforms. I don’t know how many of them watch Fox News–maybe some do. We are connecting social networks to tell them that we support them, including in their efforts to protect the sovereignty of the country,” the White House spokeswoman added.