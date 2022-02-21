Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on the recognition of the LPR and the DPR.

Earlier, this request was addressed to the Russian leader by the heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. At a meeting on Monday, the members of the Security Council supported this initiative, noting that Ukraine had left Russia no choice.

In recent days, the situation in the Donbas has worsened — Kyiv ignores the agreements, has concentrated most of the army on the contact line and regularly fires at the militia, including with the use of prohibited equipment.

Due to the threat of the invasion of Ukraine in the self-proclaimed republics, the evacuation of women, children and elderly people to the Russian regions began. General mobilization has been announced.