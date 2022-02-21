Putin told Macron and Scholz that he was going to sign a decree on Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he intends to sign a decree on Donbas in the near future, which caused disappointment, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

“Taking into account all this, the President of Russia said that he intends to sign a corresponding decree in the near future. The President of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts,” the message reads.

Vladimir Putin informed Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Stolz about the results of the expanded meeting of the Russian Security Council during telephone conversations, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Vladimir Putin informed about the results of an expanded meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, which considered the current situation around Donbass in the context of the resolution of the State Duma on the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics,” the message reads.

It is emphasized that today the leaders of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR have received appeals for recognition of their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, massive shelling of the territory of Donbass, as a result of which the civilian population suffers.

On Monday, Putin held an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council on the escalation of the situation in Donbas, at which Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and others spoke. At the end of the meeting, the President said that today he would decide on the recognition of the DPR and the LPR.

The situation in Donbas has worsened in recent days, the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR announced a lot of shelling by Ukrainian security forces. The leadership of the republics announced the temporary evacuation of citizens to the Rostov region due to the threat of invasion by Ukraine. On Saturday, February 19, the leaders of the DPR and LPR signed decrees on general mobilization.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics, which declared independence after the coup in Kyiv. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people have become victims of the conflict.