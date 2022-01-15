Quantum batteries are now closer to reality thanks to the proof of the idea of superabsorption

Australian scientists were the first in the world to be able to put into practice the concept of superabsorption with organic molecules.

“Superabsorption is the idea that the rate at which light can be absorbed by a molecule actually increases as the number of molecules increases,” said Dr. Science Advances.

According to him, superabsorption is the key to the idea of ​​quantum batteries. Quach describes it as “an illogical and powerful concept”.

“The more quantum batteries you have, the less time it takes to charge them,” Kvach explained.

Although superabsorption has been demonstrated with a small number of atoms, this is the first example of the concept being implemented on a larger scale with organic molecules.

Kvach and his colleagues, using electron beam evaporation, built a series of “microcavities”: thin layers of light-absorbing organic molecules, a few nanometers wide and a few square centimeters in area. Scientists have noticed that these microcavities are charged at an ultra-high speed – the larger the cavity, the faster the charge.

The researchers believe that this discovery could be used to create a quantum battery prototype.

“What I want to do is create a photo-rechargeable quantum battery. This quantum battery will consist of three layers: charge, storage and discharge. All quantum things will be in the charging layer. A photorechargeable quantum battery, as the name suggests, will be charged by ambient light,” said Kvach.

According to him, the invention will be similar to the current solar panels and batteries, but they will be easier to integrate and use.

Kvach added that he hopes the development will be ready in 3-5 years.