Quantum tornadoes: scientists watched atoms move from classical to quantum physics

Physicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have observed the moment when atoms switch from classical to atomic physics.

Things that seem impossible are very real in quantum physics. Atoms can exist in several places at the same time, pass tunnels through barriers, or instantly exchange information over vast distances.

These and other unusual phenomena can occur when particles interact with each other. But the influence of classical physics can make it difficult to study these interactions. One way to amplify quantum effects is to cool atoms to temperatures above absolute zero. In this case, matter passes into a state called the Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC).

For the new study, the MIT team repeated this exact process to investigate the so-called quantum Hall fluid. It is an unusual type of matter, made up of clouds of electrons trapped in magnetic fields, which begin to interact in unusual ways with each other, creating quantum effects. Instead of electrons, which are too difficult to see in this system, the researchers used a million ultracold sodium atoms in the BEC.

We decided to make these cold atoms behave as if they were electrons in a magnetic field, provided that we can control them. Then you can visualize what the individual atoms are doing and see if they obey the same quantum mechanical physics. Martin Zwierlein, Study Corresponding Author

The team placed this cloud of atoms in an electromagnetic trap and began spinning them at a speed of 100 revolutions per second. The cloud stretched out into a long, sinuous shape that became thinner and thinner – and that’s when the atoms switched to quantum physics.

The sinuous structure first began to bend like a snake, then it disintegrated into separate segments. They continued to spin and formed a strange crystal pattern, which the team described as a string of quantum tornadoes. The authors called it a transition period from classical physics to quantum physics.

This behavior will affect our knowledge of quantum and classical mechanics.