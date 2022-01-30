Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open for the second time

On Sunday, January 30, Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in a dramatic match lasting more than five hours and became the winner of the Australian Open Tennis Championship.

This trophy has become special for the 35-year-old native of Manacor. Firstly, Nadal is now a two-time winner of the “career Slam.” That is, he won all the Grand Slam tournaments at least twice.

Secondly, Rafael Nadal has set an absolute record in the history of tennis. For a long time, the Spaniard shared the lead in the number of titles at the majors with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Each of them had 20 trophies. Now, thanks to the victory at the Australian Open, Nadal has won his 21st title.

Thus, Nadal became the sole record holder for the number of trophies at Grand Slam tournaments. The next major of the season is Roland Garros, which Rafael won 13 times.