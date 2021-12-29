Rare shots: how Britney Spears is relaxing with her sons and fiancé

how Britney Spears is relaxing with her sons and fiancé

Although Britney Spears is a very active Instagram user, but she doesn’t show her children to the public so often. Her sons, Sean Preston and Jason James, are not quite ready to be media personalities.

This time, subscribers were lucky to see a little bit of the star’s private life with her family. Britney shared a video where they have fun with the groom and her children.

Recall that not so long ago Britney Spears won the court and is no longer under the guardianship of her father, as the singer accused him of abusing her position, bullying and constant surveillance of her. Now she can personally manage her life. Therefore, shortly after her release, Britney Spears announced her engagement to her 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari.

