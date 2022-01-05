Realme brand DIZO introduced the Watch R smart watch

Today, the Realme DIZO sub-brand presented a new product – the DIZO Watch R. smart watch.

It is a watch with a classic round shape, a metal case, 5ATM water resistance and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 × 360 pixels and a brightness of 550 nits.

The gadget received more than 150 dials, support for 110 sports modes and a battery that lasts up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. In standby mode, the device will last about 60 days without recharging.

The watch also monitors heart rate 24/7, measures blood oxygen levels and monitors sleep.

DIZO Watch R was priced at $ 47. Sales start on January 11th.