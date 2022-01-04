Realme GT 2 Pro presented

As expected, the “world premiere” of the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro took place in China. The novelty will go on sale before the end of this week.

Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.7 ”AMOLED LTPO 2.0 WQHD + (3216 x 1440 pixels) screen with 525 ppi dot density and 1-120 Hz refresh rate. The matrix is ​​covered by Gorilla Glass Victus. The panel covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is HDR10 + compliant.

The novelty is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, made according to the 4 nm technology. The processor is paired with 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The storage capacity of UFS 3.1 was 128-512 GB, and the battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh with 65-W charging is responsible for the autonomy.

The smartphone has a triple main camera with a resolution of 50 MP (Sony IMX766, f / 1.8) + 50 MP (Samsung JN1, f / 2.2, 150 °) + 2 MP. 2MP module – microscope with 40x zoom. For selfie lovers, the front 32MP Sony IMX615 image sensor is used.

The arsenal of Realme GT 2 Pro includes stereo speakers, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB-C. There is no water protection, microSD slot and headphone jack in the smartphone. A fingerprint scanner is built into the display. The novelty is based on Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 shell. Dimensions were 163.2 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm, and weight – 189 g.

Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colors. The start of sales in China is scheduled for January 7, 2022. The prices can be found below:

8/128 GB – $ 615

8/256 GB – $ 660

12/256 GB – $ 710

12/512 GB – $ 785

As we expected, the top-end modification of the smartphone is still priced at $ 785. Nevertheless, the novelty has become the most expensive smartphone in the history of the brand.