Realme is not going to expand support for its smartphones

Last year Samsung promised to release security updates for its smartphones and tablets within 4 years. Other manufacturers like OPPO and OnePlus are also providing up to three Android updates and four years of security updates. However, Realme is not going to expand its support.

In a recent interview with Android Authority, Realme Vice President and Head of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth said the brand will stick to its old software policy. This means that smartphones will still receive a maximum of two major OS updates and security patches within 3 years.

The executive supports this policy, claiming that the average life cycle of modern phones is 24 to 26 months.

It’s worth noting that 2 years of major OS updates are only for flagships and some mid-range models. Most of the company’s range is limited to one Android update.