Representatives of the USA and Poland held consultations on Ukraine, security and energy

Representatives of the United States and Poland discussed cooperation in the situation around Ukraine and held interdepartmental consultations on issues related to security, energy, as well as a number of other areas. This is stated in a joint statement of the two countries, distributed by the press service of the Department of State.

As follows from the document, American and Polish officials held a meeting in Washington on Friday as part of the bilateral strategic dialogue. It included “consultations between Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.”

“Within the framework of the strategic dialogue, the working groups discussed bilateral cooperation on regional and collective security, military and political issues, energy security, including climate change and cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, economic development, cooperation within the framework of the Three Seas Initiative, strengthening of democratic values and institutions through the OSCE in Europe, in Eurasia and in their own countries,” the statement says. The consultations were attended by “high-ranking representatives” of a number of relevant departments.

“The United States and Poland have consulted on the importance of Poland’s leading role in the OSCE in terms of the diplomatic settlement of regional conflicts. Both sides expressed their firm commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and pledged to coordinate efforts to deter further Russian aggression,” the document emphasizes.

According to the parties, this dialogue “demonstrates the strength and importance of bilateral relations while the United States and Poland are focusing on the eastern flank of NATO because of Russian aggression.” “Cooperation between the United States and Poland is aimed at achieving our joint goals of ensuring security and supporting the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus, as well as the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine,” the joint statement reads. It also notes: “The United States and Poland stressed the importance of bilateral partnership in countering common threats and challenges. The strategic dialogue was focused on common values and interests confirmed the strong, stable and deepening cooperation between the United States and Poland and our common commitment to increasing cooperation in a wide range of areas.”

As follows from the document, the parties intend to hold the next annual meeting within the framework of the strategic dialogue in Warsaw in early 2023.