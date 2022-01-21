Republican leader in the Senate: The United States must unite the whole world to protect Ukraine

Mitch McConnell sharply criticized the statements made by President Joe Biden about the situation around Ukraine.

The Joe Biden administration should do everything possible to unite all the allies and partners of the United States to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression. This statement was made by Mitch McConnell, the head of the Republican minority in the Senate.

Speaking to senators today, McConnell attacked President Joe Biden because of statements about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict made by the head of state during yesterday’s press conference.

Recalling several major failures made by the Biden administration in foreign policy, including the “catastrophic and fatal” withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the “green light” that, according to McConnell, was given to Vladimir Putin for the opening of the “Nord Stream-2,” the head of Republicans in the Senate stressed that at the moment, “while we are talking with you, Putin has concentrated more than 100,000 Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.”

“If these forces move to the territory of Ukraine… this will mean a serious escalation of the ongoing occupation,” McConnell stressed.

The Republican leader in the Senate criticized Joe Biden’s statements about Ukraine made by the president during a press conference yesterday. According to McConnell, Biden “declared his lack of will and weakness at the very moment when our allies can least afford it.”

“It seems that our president has stated — I pray that he did it unintentionally — that he expects Putin to escalate in Ukraine, and in any case Putin can do whatever he wants… Why does our president think like a passive bystander? He’s not an expert. He is not Putin’s psychoanalyst. He is the president of the United States!” McConnell stressed.

He also criticized Biden’s words that the reaction from the United States and allies to possible aggression will depend on the scale of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to McConnell, the president had to warn the Kremlin about the inviolability of Ukrainian sovereignty and that the price of escalation would be devastating, as well as assure partners in Kyiv and allies on the eastern flank of NATO of the undoubted support from the United States.

Despite the fact that immediately after the press conference, the White House issued a statement clarifying the president’s words, “significant damage has already been done,” the Republican leader said, adding that it is not too late to fix the situation.

“President Biden should correct his statements. He needs to make clear America’s determination and clearly demonstrate American leadership… He must rally allies and partners around the world to protect Ukraine and the international system of law and order, which is threatened by Putin,” McConnell said, recalling the need to increase the supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine, appoint a U.S. ambassador in Kyiv and send American troops to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO.

“Whatever course other countries choose, we cannot allow Moscow to underestimate our determination to take serious, crushing measures in response to any kind of invasion of Ukraine. Our friends and America’s reputation deserve nothing less,” McConnell said.