Republicans in the Senate blocked the adoption of the law on the protection of the right to vote

Democrats are trying to change the rules of the Senate to pass a bill to protect the rights of voters.

Republican senators on Wednesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to pass a bill to protect the rights of voters. This was another serious blow to the agenda of the Joe Biden administration a few months before the start of the election campaign on the eve of the midterm congressional elections.

The idea of changing the rules of voting in the Senate for the adoption of a law on the protection of voters’ rights has faced opposition not only among Republicans, but also among some Democrats.

Senator Joe Manchin confirmed on Wednesday that he still opposes making changes to the rules of the Senate and canceling the filibuster. Manchin spoke in the Senate, reiterating his opposition to changing the filibuster rule. Thus, the moderate Democrat sided with the Republicans, who seek to block the bill on the reform of the electoral system, which the Democratic Party insists on.

President Joe Biden during press conference called this bill “critically important” for the preservation of American democracy.

“If we allow such a change, the Senate will become a body without rules,” Manchin said. –We don’t need to change the rules [of the Senate] to defend the right of the American people to vote.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Biden stressed that he does not lose hope for the adoption of a bill on the protection of voting rights.

“We haven’t exhausted all the possibilities yet,” Biden said.

Manchin supported his party colleague, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who also expressed disagreement with the change in the rules of voting in the Senate.

The procedural vote necessary to advance the bill and submit it for consideration in the Senate was not successful: on Wednesday evening, the law did not receive the support of a qualified majority (at least 60 out of 100 votes).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to announce an attempt to change the filibuster rule. It is not yet known when such a vote may take place.

Since the votes in the Senate are divided 50-50, the Democrats will need the support of all senators from their faction, the votes of two independent senators and the decisive vote that Vice President Kamala Harris has.

“If the Republicans block the law we are considering, I will put forward a proposal to change the rules of the Senate regarding the filibuster,” Schumer said. – There are people in our faction who believe that filibuster helps us unite. I don’t see any evidence of this.”

Democrats believe that the bill is crucial to protecting the American political system, since Republican-led states have passed a number of laws restricting the rights of voters. This wave was partly provoked by false statements by former President Donald Trump about large-scale election fraud in 2020. Republicans reject the Democrats’ accusations that the adoption of laws at the state level is an attempt to seize power.

The bill, which was tried to be passed in the Senate, provided for the possibility for all registered voters to request a ballot by mail, the possibility of early voting for at least two weeks before the election date and eliminated bias in the scheme of redrawing congressional districts, the boundaries of which are reviewed every ten years.