Research: Animals can be found by their DNA in the air

Two new studies have shown that animals can be detected using DNA in the air.

Animals constantly release DNA into the environment, and traces of it can be found in soil and water, and now even in the air.

The authors of two new studies took air samples from zoos and identified a range of animals living in and around the sites. This approach can be used as a non-invasive way to track biodiversity.

No matter how secretive the animal is, it will leave some traces of its presence. It can be shed skin, hair, or other secretions. As a result, DNA gets into the environment, from it you can learn about the species that call this or that area home.

Previously, researchers have used environmental DNA (eDNA) in water to track fish migration, invasive species and pathogenic fungi.

But can this method be applied to eDNA in the air? Early research showed that insect eDNAs can be found in the air. But now two independent groups have conducted similar experiments in zoos to find footprints of large animals.

Both studies used vacuum air sampling devices.

When we analyzed the collected samples, we were able to identify the DNA of 25 different species of animals, such as tigers, lemurs and dingoes, 17 of them live in the zoo. We were even able to collect eDNA from animals that were hundreds of meters away from where we tested. Research text