Research has shown that dogs are able to distinguish languages

Scientists at the University of Budapest conducted a study in which 18 dogs took part. It turned out that animals are able to understand the difference between human speech and inarticulate gibberish, as well as distinguish between languages.

“Several years ago I moved from Mexico to Hungary to work on my doctoral dissertation. My dog ​​named Kun-kun came with me. Previously, I only spoke to her in Spanish, so I was wondering if Kun-kun would notice that people in Budapest speak Hungarian. It is known that people, even babies, always notice the difference between languages. I wondered if dogs are capable of this, ”said one of the authors of the study, ethologist Laura Cuiaia.

Kuyaya and her colleagues trained 18 dogs (including Kun-kun), who are accustomed to hearing only Spanish or Hungarian, to lie motionless in a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine.

During each scan, excerpts from Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s 1943 book The Little Prince, written in Hungarian and Spanish, were read to the dogs. In addition to comparing familiar and unfamiliar languages, the researchers included nonsensical gibberish passages to test whether dogs could tell the difference between speech and non-speech.

They found that dogs displayed vastly different patterns of activity in the primary auditory cortex when listening to speech and gibberish – whether it was in a familiar language or not.

It also turned out that in addition to the ability of animals to distinguish real speech, they can also distinguish between Hungarian and Spanish. These activities were found in the secondary auditory cortex of the brain. Moreover, the older the dog was, the better its brain distinguished between familiar and unfamiliar languages.

“The results are exciting because they show that the ability to learn about the laws of language is not exclusively human. However, we do not yet know if this ability is unique to dogs or common to non-human species, ”said Quaya.