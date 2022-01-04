Researchers get electricity from seaweed

Researchers have created a prototype device that generates current in a growing tank. They believe that technology can be the solution to create clean energy.

The negative effects of fossil fuels have long prompted researchers to seek cleaner, planet-friendly ways to generate energy. One of these areas of research involves the use of living organisms as a source of electric current in microbial fuel cells.

This method has a significant drawback – the bacteria must be constantly fed. Another technology is bio-photoelectrochemical cells (BPEC), in which photosynthetic bacteria, in particular cyanobacteria, can be a source of electrons. The only problem with them is the small amount of electricity compared to the energy generated by solar panels.

“The idea came to me one day when I went to the beach. At that time, I was already studying cyanobacterial BPEC, and noticed algae on the rock that looked like electrical cords. I said to myself – since they are engaged in photosynthesis, maybe we can use them to create electricity, ”said a scientist from Israel Yaniv Schlosberg.

Schlossberg and a team of researchers from the Israel Institute of Technology and the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institute began studying ulw algae. As a result, they managed to generate 1,000 times more electricity than cyanobacteria. This is comparable to the amount of energy that is received from solar panels.

The researchers noted that the large amount of energy produced by the algae is associated with the high rate of photosynthesis of the ulv. In addition, algae can create electricity in the dark through the process of respiration, in which sugars from photosynthesis are used as an internal source of nutrients.

This method is not only carbon-neutral, but also “carbon-negative,” as the algae absorb carbon from the atmosphere throughout the day, Schlossberg said, while growing and releasing oxygen.