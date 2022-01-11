Researchers have printed OLED displays, they are 100 times cheaper than analogs

Scientists have presented a new method that allows you to print expensive screens at home. They will make OLED displays hundreds of times cheaper.

OLED laptops and phones provide users with rich colors and high contrast, but such devices are expensive. Researchers at the University of Minnesota found a potential solution to this problem – they printed the screens using a 3D printer. Now users can make their own displays hundreds of times cheaper than their market value.

In the study, published in Science Advances, the scientists used a custom-made printer that fits on a desk and “costs about the same as a Tesla Model S,” said Michael McElpine, professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota and senior author of the study.

Previously, such attempts were unsuccessful. But the researchers changed the process to include two different types of 3D printing – aerosol printing for active layers and printing for electrodes, connections, insulation and encapsulation. The researchers were able to create six layers to make a flexible OLED panel, roughly the size of an 8×8 grid of functioning pixels, on which legible text could be displayed.

OLED panels are usually made by large companies like LG Display. The research could eventually lead hobbyists to produce cheap OLED panels in their workshops.

“The best part about our research is that all production is feasible, we are not talking about a 20-year perspective,” the researchers noted. “This is what we produce in the lab, and it’s not hard to imagine that in a few years this could be translated into printing all kinds of displays at home or on the go on a small portable printer.”