Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will become parents

Barbadian singer Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky will become parents. This is reported by Page Six.

The fact that the performer will have a child became known after the publication of her fresh photos. Last weekend she was photographed with a musician during a walk in Harlem. Rihanna was walking down the street in a pink jacket and jeans, exposing her rounded belly. The singer herself has not commented on her pregnancy yet.

Rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky romance appeared in January 2020. Then the singer, who broke up with the Arab billionaire Hassan Jameel after three years of relationship, was noticed together with the hip-hop artist when both were heading to one of the hotels in New York.

The performers met in 2013 during the filming of rapper Fashion Killa’s music video.