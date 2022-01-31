Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will become parents

BY Oleg Ceban
45 Views
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will become parents

Barbadian singer Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky will become parents. This is reported by Page Six.

The fact that the performer will have a child became known after the publication of her fresh photos. Last weekend she was photographed with a musician during a walk in Harlem. Rihanna was walking down the street in a pink jacket and jeans, exposing her rounded belly. The singer herself has not commented on her pregnancy yet.

Rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky romance appeared in January 2020. Then the singer, who broke up with the Arab billionaire Hassan Jameel after three years of relationship, was noticed together with the hip-hop artist when both were heading to one of the hotels in New York.

The performers met in 2013 during the filming of rapper Fashion Killa’s music video.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send