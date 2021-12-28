Riot Games Company agrees to pay $100 million in discrimination case

Of these, 20 million will be allocated to pay off the plaintiffs’ legal costs, and 80 million will be distributed among the company’s employees who will submit an appropriate application.

The American company Riot Games, which developed the computer game League of Legends, has agreed to pay $ 100 million in a court case on gender discrimination. This was reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

According to the agreements, 20 million will be used to repay the plaintiffs’ legal costs. 80 million will be distributed through a special fund among the company’s employees who will submit an appropriate application. Former employees who worked at Riot Games since November 2014 are also eligible for payment. In addition, a third party will oversee the work ethic in the team for three years, Bloomberg clarifies. The agreement has yet to be approved by the court.

According to The Washington Post, at least 2,300 former and current employees of the company will be eligible for payment.

The lawsuit was filed in California in 2018 – now former employees of the company accused her of discrimination and harassment in the workplace. In 2019, Riot Games offered to pay $ 10 million, but the human rights organization of the state intervened in the case, which demanded payment of $ 400 million.

Bloomberg notes that the video game industry has recently faced calls for more serious public scrutiny of the industry’s work ethic. Similar accusations of discrimination were made against Activision Blizzard Inc., which owns the games World of Warcraft, Call of Duty.