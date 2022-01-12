Royal preferences: Elizabeth II’s favorite fast food

BY Oleg Ceban
23 Views
Royal preferences

Elizabeth II can afford the most exquisite dishes, but even she sometimes does not mind eating fast food. On the eve of Darren O’Grady, the former chef of Buckingham Palace, spoke about what kind of fast food the Queen of Great Britain prefers.

According to O’Grady, Elizabeth II tries to avoid fast food. However, she loves hamburgers very much, which she asks to be served to her without a bun. The cook noted that the queen entrusts their preparation to her team. 

“I’ve always been amused by the fact that we cooked our own burgers at Balmoral. They were shooting deer, and we were cooking venison cutlets,” Darren O’Grady said.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send