Royal preferences: Elizabeth II’s favorite fast food

Elizabeth II can afford the most exquisite dishes, but even she sometimes does not mind eating fast food. On the eve of Darren O’Grady, the former chef of Buckingham Palace, spoke about what kind of fast food the Queen of Great Britain prefers.

According to O’Grady, Elizabeth II tries to avoid fast food. However, she loves hamburgers very much, which she asks to be served to her without a bun. The cook noted that the queen entrusts their preparation to her team.

“I’ve always been amused by the fact that we cooked our own burgers at Balmoral. They were shooting deer, and we were cooking venison cutlets,” Darren O’Grady said.