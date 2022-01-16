Rumor: Motorola is working on a flagship smartphone Frontier

Motorola recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Moto Edge X30 (pictured), which was the world’s first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. However, according to a new leak, the company is already working on a new device, codenamed Frontier.

Some of the specs of the new model have even been leaked online, and they look pretty impressive. First, it’s a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with curved edges and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Secondly, the leak speaks of a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor with model number SM8475. It is expected that this is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen2, manufactured on a 4nm process, but already TSMC, not Samsung. Frontier will reportedly pair this chip with either 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Thirdly, the flagship can get a camera with a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP1 sensor. It will be complemented by a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1SQ03 (JN1) ultra wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel IMX663 telephoto lens. For the selfie camera, Frontier could borrow the 60MP OmniVision OV60A sensor found in the Edge X30.

Finally, the charging speed could be greatly improved as the Frontier is said to charge up to 125W via the Type-C port and 50W wirelessly.