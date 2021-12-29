Russia and China will begin construction of a base on the Moon in 2027

China is going to accelerate the plan to establish a base on the moon by 8 years in order to overtake the United States.

China’s space industry officials said the Chang’e 8 lunar landing mission, which was scheduled for 2035, is being postponed to 2027. Prior to this, the Chang’e-8 project involved testing in lunar conditions a number of technologies for the construction and maintenance of a station on the Moon, for example, 3D printing using local materials.

They decided to accelerate the mission in order to create a solid foundation for the peaceful use of lunar resources. For this, for example, Chinese scientists are creating an autonomous mobile research station that can travel up to 1,000 km.

Back in China, they decided not to create a circumlunar orbital station on the moon, which was planned to be used as a staging post within the framework of NASA’s lunar program “Artemis”. The Sino-Russian base will immediately be created on the Moon as an autonomous object capable of receiving cosmonauts.

And, lastly, the Chinese lunar program will, in particular, be devoted to the search for caves for the deployment of bases, which will be under reliable radiation and meteorite protection. At the same time, NASA is about to deploy objects on the surface.

China is now planning to land on the moon around 2026. By this time, a new heavy rocket will be ready.