Russia has sent medical units to the border with Ukraine

According to the WSJ, this brings Russia to an unprecedented level of readiness.

Moscow, apparently, has made final preparations for the invasion of Ukraine by sending medical units to the front, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, citing unnamed representatives of Western defense departments, this brings Russia to a level of readiness that it has not reached in the past.

Although these steps do not mean that an attack is imminent, they have intensified the debate among Western allies about the intentions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wall Street Journal notes.

According to the newspaper, the United States and European allies, especially Germany and France, draw different conclusions based on the same intelligence.

Meanwhile, the White House on Thursday announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will come to Washington on February 7 for his first official visit, and one of the key topics on the agenda will be the situation around Ukraine.