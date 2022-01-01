Samsung ready to partner with LG to launch OLED TVs

Samsung will return to the OLED TV market. In 2022, the manufacturer announces new models in North America and Europe, and the company plans to purchase panels for them from its main competitor, LG.

This is reported by The Korea Times, citing analysts’ own sources who investigated this issue. Neither Samsung nor LG have given any official confirmation yet. Representatives from both companies declined to comment.

With about 8 million panels per year, LG is the market leader. Samsung is expected to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million OLED TVs in 2022. The partnership with LG illustrates Samsung’s shift in strategy to diversify panel purchasing channels amid rising prices for LCD displays.

The deal, which has not yet taken place, is estimated at several billion dollars. Officially, the partnership between LG and Samsung can be announced at CES 2022, which starts on the first day of next month.