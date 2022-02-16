Samsung’s new folding smartphone revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 folding smartphone should get a built-in stylus.

Samsung’s new foldable flagship will come with a stylus. This is reported by the South Korean edition of The Elec.

Sources close to the company revealed that the Korean corporation has completed the development of the next folding device. The phone will be called Galaxy Z Fold 4, the model will be the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 released in the summer of 2021. A distinctive feature of the device will be the presence of a built-in S Pen stylus, for which a special slot will be provided in the smartphone case. A similar device is present in the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, which was announced on February 9.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also supported working with a stylus, but the accessory was not offered as part of the device. Sources also said that the future Samsung folding flagship should get a 7.56-inch main screen and a 6.19-inch external display. For comparison, the current phone series has displays with a diagonal of 7.55 and 6.2 inches.

Insiders reported that Samsung engineers have increased the strength of the structure – especially in the place of the panel where the phone is folded. The corporation plans to deliver 13 million folding devices to the market in 2022.

At the end of December, sources reported that Samsung had invented a phone that has a folding and retractable screen. When folded, the gadget has compact dimensions, but when unfolded, the device can be used as a tablet.